Morganton woman among 5 hit with federal drug, gun charges

Billy Dean Potter, 36, of Hickory, who was charged with methamphetamine conspiracy and distributing 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

The indictment alleged the defendants, from at least 2018 to October 2021, were part of a drug trafficking network that distributed methamphetamine in Burke, Buncombe, Catawba and McDowell counties, the DOJ release said.

It also alleged the defendants engaged in multiple drug sales, and that Hildebran, Godfrey, Pavkovichh and Metcalf had guns in their possession to aid in drug trafficking activities.

Investigators seized more than 20 illegal firearms, narcotics and more than $100,000 in U.S. currency throughout the investigation, the release said.

The defendants remain in federal custody after their initial court appearances. If convicted, they’re each facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.