Morganton woman among 5 hit with federal drug, gun charges

CHARLOTTE — A Morganton woman was one of five people federally indicted on drug and gun charges.
Britton Nicole Metcalf, 34, was indicted on charges of methamphetamine conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of firearms by a felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.
The others indicted were:
Charles Ray Hildebran, 46, of Hickory, who was charged with methamphetamine, distributing five grams or more of actual methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distributing 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of firearms by a felon.
Phillip Anthony Godfrey, 47, of Newton, who was charged with methamphetamine conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.
Jeffrey Ben Pavkovich, 52, of Gainesville, Georgia, who was charged with methamphetamine conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distributing 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of firearms by a felon.
Billy Dean Potter, 36, of Hickory, who was charged with methamphetamine conspiracy and distributing 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.
The indictment alleged the defendants, from at least 2018 to October 2021, were part of a drug trafficking network that distributed methamphetamine in Burke, Buncombe, Catawba and McDowell counties, the DOJ release said.
It also alleged the defendants engaged in multiple drug sales, and that Hildebran, Godfrey, Pavkovichh and Metcalf had guns in their possession to aid in drug trafficking activities.
Investigators seized more than 20 illegal firearms, narcotics and more than $100,000 in U.S. currency throughout the investigation, the release said.
The defendants remain in federal custody after their initial court appearances. If convicted, they’re each facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.
According to records checks on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website, Metcalf has previous convictions of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; Hildebran has previous convictions of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, safecracking/safe robbery, possession of stolen goods and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; Godfrey has previous convictions of assault on a female and driving while license revoked; and Potter has previous convictions of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, assault on a female and simple assault/affray.
Pavkovich had no previous convictions listed in North Carolina, according to records on the NCDPS website.
Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Setzzer thanked the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the Hickory Police Department, the Long View Police Department, the Newton Police, the Department Drug Enforcement Administration in Charlotte and Atlanta, the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety – Community Corrections and the Georgia Department of Corrections for their coordinated investigation of the case.
Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Hess of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte is in charge of the prosecution.