Morganton woman charged with shooting, killing sister

A Morganton woman has been charged with killing one of her sisters.

Hannah Renee Waldron, 23, of 6125 Gold Mine Road in Morganton, was charged with murder Wednesday in the shooting death of her sister on Sept. 17, according to court records and a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies were called to the home around 11 p.m. Sept. 17 for a death investigation. There, they found 27-year-old Cara Fantasia Lane dead with a gunshot wound, the release said.

A warrant for Waldron was obtained and she was taken into custody Wednesday, the release said. No other details about the killing were released by the sheriff’s office. No search warrants have been filed in the case.

A family member told reporters that the shooting happened in the house, and that the victim and suspect are sisters.

When Waldron appeared in court, Assistant District Attorney Taylor Rockett told the court that Waldron had refused to speak or complete any of the paperwork that had been given to her.

Waldron’s next court date was set for Oct. 14.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.