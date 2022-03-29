Morganton woman faces drug charges in McDowell

MARION — A Morganton woman was charged in McDowell County after a traffic stop last week.

Miranda Elizabeth Jackson, 36, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, a release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says.

The charges came after a deputy pulled Jackson over Thursday for not having a license plate on her vehicle, the release said.

Open containers of alcohol were visible in the vehicle, and a search of the car turned up methamphetamine, marijuana and the prescription drugs Suboxone and Percocet, the release said.

Jackson has previous misdemeanor convictions of larceny, reckless driving, larceny of motor fuel, child abuse, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website shows.

Her secured bond was set at $8,000, the release said. Her next court date is set for July 19, the N.C. Judicial Branch website said.