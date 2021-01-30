Morganton woman sentenced for role in meth trafficking ring

According to court documents and Thursday’s sentencing hearing, in September 2019, Stallings was a part of a methamphetamine trafficking ring operating in Caldwell County and elsewhere. Over the course of the investigation, Stallings was found in possession of 730 grams of 97.9% pure methamphetamine and a firearm. According to court records, between February and March 2020, in Ashe and Watauga Counties, and elsewhere, law enforcement seized more than 750 grams of methamphetamine with purity greater than 94% from Arnold, Latham, and Lipford.

This case is the result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Operation “Dixie Crystal.” According to court documents, since 2015, more than 220 individuals have been prosecuted as a result of the Dixie Crystal investigation. Court records show that the drug trafficking organizations involved have trafficked methamphetamine worth millions of dollars. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized far in excess of 100 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, $1 million in U.S. currency and other assets, and dozens of firearms.