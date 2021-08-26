Morganton woman with warrants nabbed after a month on the lam

VALDESE — A woman who has been wanted since mid-July was taken into custody Aug. 17, authorities said this week.
Katia Celaina Christian, 34, of 3529 Smith Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor failure to heed light or siren and misdemeanor driving while license revoked, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Christian had been wanted on multiple charges, including some that stemmed from an incident Aug. 5, the release said.
Deputies were responding to an alarm call on Mount Home Church Road that day when they saw Christian driving a vehicle at the intersection of Mount Home Church Road and Old N.C. 18. They knew Christian had a warrant for felony larceny of a motor vehicle that had been taken out July 19, so they attempted to stop the vehicle.
Christian accelerated toward Enola Road at a high rate of speed, the release said. Deputies gave pursuit but cancelled the chase when she ran a red light in heavy traffic. A warrant for her arrest was taken out in connection with that incident.
BCSO had asked for the public’s help finding Christian in an Aug. 12 release, citing multiple outstanding warrants, including some from other counties.
On Aug. 17, narcotics investigators saw Christian in a home on Orchid Lane in Valdese, and a car stolen from Toyota Camry that had been stolen from Gastonia outside the home, the release said.
Christian was found hiding in a closet when investigators entered the home, and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized during her arrest. The vehicle was towed and secured for the victim.
She was taken to the magistrate’s office and served with the listed charges, along with outstanding warrants for felony probation violations, failure to appear and out-of-county felony indictments for possession of methamphetamine and heroin, the release said.
Christian’s criminal history dates back to 2005 when she was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
That was her only conviction until 2017, when she was convicted of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, simple assault and larceny. She also has been convicted of another count of larceny and a count of felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, NCDPS records showed.
Christian was issued a total $155,000 secured bond for her charges this week, the release said. She’s due in Burke County District Court on Sept. 9, according to court records.