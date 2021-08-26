Morganton woman with warrants nabbed after a month on the lam

On Aug. 17, narcotics investigators saw Christian in a home on Orchid Lane in Valdese, and a car stolen from Toyota Camry that had been stolen from Gastonia outside the home, the release said.

Christian was found hiding in a closet when investigators entered the home, and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized during her arrest. The vehicle was towed and secured for the victim.

She was taken to the magistrate’s office and served with the listed charges, along with outstanding warrants for felony probation violations, failure to appear and out-of-county felony indictments for possession of methamphetamine and heroin, the release said.

Christian’s criminal history dates back to 2005 when she was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

That was her only conviction until 2017, when she was convicted of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, simple assault and larceny. She also has been convicted of another count of larceny and a count of felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, NCDPS records showed.

Christian was issued a total $155,000 secured bond for her charges this week, the release said. She’s due in Burke County District Court on Sept. 9, according to court records.