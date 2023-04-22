More details in a child sex crimes investigation were released in court Thursday, and a second person has been charged in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Rosa Hollifield, 58, was charged April 4 with four counts of statutory sex offense with a child who was 15 years old or younger at the time, according to a warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

On Thursday, her daughter, Felicia June Hollifield, 34, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, according to a warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

Search warrants filed in the cases indicate the investigation started March 31 when a detective with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the McDowell County Department of Social Services of an alleged sexual assault.

It was alleged Rosa Hollifield, who had been terminated from her position as a foster parent at Southmountain Children and Family Services earlier this year, had given one of her former foster children a cellphone while they were at school around March 10, according to the search warrant. The search warrant indicated she told the child to keep the cellphone a secret.

A social worker asked the child for their cellphone on March 30, and the child gave it to them without issue, the search warrant said.

The social worker told the detective in the case she saw inappropriate sexual acts through text messages between the child and Rosa Hollifield, and said she saw inappropriate sexual screenshots between Rosa Holifield and the child, according to the search warrant.

The child also told the detective during an interview April 3 that her cellphone had a lot of information on it about the relationship between her and Rosa Hollifield, the search warrant said.

During the course of the investigation, the detective discovered there could be more juvenile victims, and found out another social worker asked for the cellphone of another child on April 5, according to a search warrant filed in Felicia Hollifield’s case.

On this child’s cellphone, a social worker told detectives she found text messages between the child and Felicia Hollifield that were “inappropriate and in a sexual nature,” the search warrant said.

Felicia Hollifield had been a foster parent for Southmountain but had left her position hoping to adopt two of the children she had fostered, according to this search warrant. The child whose phone was searched was one of the children Felicia Hollifield wanted to adopt, according to the search warrant.

After the child had been taken from Felicia Hollifield’s custody, the Live360 app had been installed on the child’s phone, the search warrant said, allowing her to track the child’s whereabouts.

Additionally, the detective investigating the case reported seeing an inappropriate interaction between Felicia Hollifield and the child on security camera footage from Southmountain, the search warrant said.

Felicia Hollifield was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at her home in Caldwell County, according to the arrest report. Her bond was set at $10,000 secured.

Hours before Felicia Hollifield was arrested Thursday, Rosa Hollifield appeared in court on a motion to have her $200,000 secured bond reduced.

Rosa Hollifield’s attorney, Michelle Lippert, said there were three reasons she was requesting the bond be modified, including:

Bond guidelines in operation for the county, which Lippert said would have made Rosa Hollifield’s maximum bond be $100,000.

Rosa Hollifield’s longstanding residence in North Carolina, where she has lived since she was 19. Lippert said this should prove the defendant had no intention of leaving the state if she was released from jail.

Hollifield’s strong support system in the community, including family, friends, former coworkers and people with whom she attended church. There were about 10 people in attendance to support her Thursday.

But prosecutors railed against the bond modification, with Chief Assistant District Attorney Mitch Walker saying text messages between Rosa Hollifield and the child indicated she had suggested leaving the state. He also spoke about some of the evidence in the case, including surveillance video and phone records.

Ultimately, District Court Judge Andrea Plyler denied the motion for bond modification. She did grant another motion from Lippert, which was a motion to preserve evidence used in the case.

Southmountain Children and Family Services Director Chris Jernigan told The News Herald neither of the Hollifields were employed by the agency when the alleged incidents took place. He confirmed one of them was dismissed before the incident took place, but her dismissal was not related to the mistreatment of children, and confirmed the other left her position with the agency to become an adoptive parent.

“Prior to their hiring, we completed extensive background checks that included finger print checks through the NCSB,” Jernigan said. “There was not any indication in their backgrounds that would have led us to believe that either of them would harm a child in any way. If there had been, we certainly would not have employed them. The safety and well-being of the children in our care has always been and continues to be of the upmost importance to us.”

Felicia Hollifield will make her first appearance in court Monday, while Rosa Hollifield is set for another appearance Thursday, according to court records.