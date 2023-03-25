A joint operation between local and state law enforcement Tuesday led to the arrests of multiple parolees.

Warren Lawrence Branch, 25, of Hildebran, was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office along with the North Carolina Department of Corrections probation and parole and NCDOC Special Operations and Intelligence Unit after a traffic stop on Curley’s Fish Camp Road in Hildebran, according to a release from BCSO.

Branch was a passenger in the vehicle and had absconded from probation officers, the release said. NCDOC’s Special Operations and Intelligence Unit adopted the case to locate him for arrest. BCSO also had identified Branch as a high priority target for service of his outstanding warrants.

Branch ended up getting served with warrants for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony failure to appear, along with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, injury to personal property, assault on a female and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Deputies searched the car and found 1.21 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the release said. Also arrested was the driver of the vehicle, Wendi Samantha Dawn Frederick, who had an outstanding order for her arrest from an indictment issued in Caldwell County.

Both Branch and Frederick were taken into custody without incident.

Branch was being held at the Burke County Jail under a $39,999.01 secured bond, the release said. He has previous convictions of felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Specific details on Frederick’s charges weren’t available. She was transported from the traffic stop to Caldwell County where she was served with her outstanding warrant.

Also taken into custody on Tuesday were Jason Burdette Hughes, Tyler Edward Waycaster and Misty Ellen Sweeney, said another release from BCSO.

Deputies alongside probation and parole officers conducted a check on “problem offenders,” the other BCSO release said.

During that operation, they found Hughes, 41, in possession of suboxone at his home in Morganton, the release said.

They also found Waycaster, 27, at Hughes’ home. Waycaster was found in possession of methamphetamine, the release said.

Additional information from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said they found Sweeney at a property neighboring Hughes’ home. The release said she tried to evade law enforcement, but ended up getting taken into custody.

Hughes’ bond was set at $2,000 secured, Waycaster’s bond was set at $4,000 secured and Sweeney was being held under no bond for one misdemeanor probation violation, and bond for another probation violation was set at $10,000 secured, the release said.

Hughes has previous felony convictions of larceny, larceny over $1,000, breaking and entering vehicles, breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretenses, breaking and entering vehicles, possessing stolen goods and possess of a precursor with intent to manufacture, NCDPS records showed.

Waycaster has previous felony convictions of possessing stolen goods, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and receiving a stolen vehicle, according to NCDPS records. Sweeney previously has been convicted of felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, NCDPS records showed.