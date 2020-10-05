Multiple injuries reported after rear-end collision on NC 18 South

Multiple injuries were reported after a Monday afternoon rear-end collision south of Morganton.

The crash happened when a woman driving a black SUV rear-ended a white truck that was stopped to turn left into a private driveway near 4125 N.C. 18 South around 3:45 p.m., said Trooper K.J. Macchia with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The occupants of the black SUV, a woman and three children, were transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton for treatment of their injuries. One of the children had to be X-rayed, but everyone else just had some bruises, said Trooper A.K. Johnson.

The driver of the white truck was set to go to the hospital by personal vehicle for treatment of his injuries, Macchia said.

Neighbors told The News Herald that drivers go too fast on the highway, often passing in a curve on a double yellow line.

“They think this is a speedway,” a neighbor, who wished not to be identified, said.

Salem Fire and Rescue, Burke County REACT, Burke County EMS and the NCSHP all responded to the crash.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

