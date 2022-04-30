Murder suspect appears in court, held under no bond

A man charged in what authorities described as a “brutal” killing made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Nolan Andre Smith, 22, was charged with murder in the killing of 35-year-old Jonathan Carl Ross, according to information from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Ross was found lying on the road on Spaniel Street in Connelly Springs in the early morning hours of April 22.

Smith was spotted Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. driving eastbound on Interstate 40 by a state trooper assigned to Burke County, according to a release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A traffic stop was conducted near Exit 123 on I-40 eastbound in Catawba County and troopers converged on the area, taking Smith into custody without incident, the NCSHP release said.

The News Herald was the only news agency on scene as Smith was escorted to and from the sheriff’s office Thursday afternoon, where he told reporters he didn’t know the victim.

“I’ve never been on Spaniel Street,” Smith said.

He said he didn’t know what was happening when he was arrested.

“I’m innocent, ma’am,” Smith told a News Herald reporter. “I don’t know who that is, and I just pray that everything comes to a resolution, ma’am. That’s all.”

He didn’t say much in court Friday morning, only telling Judge Robert A. Mullinax Jr. that he’d like to apply for a court-appointed attorney.

Michelle Lippert was appointed to represent Smith initially, with his next court date – a probable cause hearing – scheduled for May 20.

There haven’t been many details released about Ross’ killing, but an incident report from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office along with a release from the U.S. Marshals Service described it as “brutal.”

Smith has had previous run-ins with the law, including one that led to a 2017 accessory-after-the-fact-of-murder charge in Catawba County.

That charge came after authorities said Smith, his father and his younger brother helped another teenager plan to rob a man. The robbery went awry and the man ended up dead from a gunshot wound and his house was set on fire, according to a 2018 story from the Hickory Daily Record.

The charges against Smith in that case are still pending, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said he was proud of the work of his deputies and the collaboration between his office and other agencies.

Deputies already had been dispatched to an officer-involved shooting when they were dispatched to the homicide, and responding deputies and detectives were able to have a warrant for murder issued within hours, Whisenant said.

"The Sheriff’s Office reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service - Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force for assistance in locating and arresting Nolan Smith," Whisenant said. "With the U.S. Marshals Service on the trail for six days and multiple agencies sharing information, Smith was apprehended. The cooperation between the U.S. Marshals Service, Longview PD, Hickory PD, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and the NCSHP is but one of numerous examples of our law enforcement agencies' willingness and desire to work together for everyone we serve."

Smith currently is being held under no bond at the Burke County Jail for the murder charge. He also is facing two charges of damage to personal property, which have secured bonds set at $2,500 each, according to the inmate listing for the jail.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

