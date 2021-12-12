MUST SEE VIDEO: Mr. Grinch nabbed trying to steal Christmas in Glen Alpine

GLEN ALPINE — What started as a peaceful sunset stroll for two Whoville natives ended in handcuffs for one of them Tuesday evening.
Mr. Grinch and his friend, Cindy Lou Who, both of Whoville, thought they might enjoy an afternoon walk through the town of Glen Alpine around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The walk was uneventful until they got to The Red Wagon Shop on U.S. 70, just east of Thrifty Mart.
It was there that Mr. Grinch gathered a Christmas tree under one arm and a bag of presents under the other, peeling out of the shop and down the street. Cindy Lou Who was hot on his heels, yelling for him to stop the whole time.
But he didn’t stop until he was cornered at the intersection of South Bridge and Church streets in Glen Alpine by Glen Alpine Police Officers J. Koerner and S. Trull.
Trull said Mr. Grinch could face charges of burglary and resist, delay and obstruct an officer.
“I don’t know what the judicial officials are going to do, but we’re going to transport him to the magistrate and see what we can get,” Trull said.
This isn’t Mr. Grinch’s first time trying to steal Christmas.
He first got into trouble for trying to steal Christmas from some of the Whos in Whoville in 1966, then again in 2000 and 2018, records showed.
Mr. Grinch apologized for his relapse during his trip to Glen Alpine.
“I don’t have a big heart,” Mr. Grinch said after his arrest. “It’s small.”
But thanks to Cindy Lou Who and the work of Glen Alpine’s police department, Mr. Grinch returned the stolen tree and gifts.
“I’m sorry I stole stuff from The Red Wagon,” Mr. Grinch said. “I brought it back. Please forgive me.”
Why the Grinch stole Christmas
Tina Norman Bradshaw, who owns The Red Wagon with her sister, Sherrie Epley, said she got inspired to don her best Grinch apparel by a WLOS story about a similar performance last week.
“We do Facebook live every Tuesday night at Red Wagon, and we wanted to bring a surprise to all of our customers that come online,” Bradshaw said. “They (had) no idea what (was) going to happen (Tuesday night), and this is our surprise to them.”
They purchased their costumes for their roles a couple of weeks ago, but the plan started to fall into place a couple of days before Mr. Grinch and Cindy Lou Who took on Glen Alpine.
Bradshaw told The News Herald she had reached out to Rodney Cox, chief of the Glen Alpine Police Department, and he had asked Trull and Koerner to help orchestrate Mr. Grinch’s arrest since he wouldn’t be able to make it.
“We thank them,” Epley said. “They protect us when there’s things going on that’s not good in the community, and they’ve jumped on for something good in the community, so we just thank them.”
Trull said it’s important for the police to have a presence in the community, and things like arresting Mr. Grinch when he tries to steal Christmas help people see officers as more than just the badge they wear.
“With having such a small community that we patrol in, it’s important that the community sees us out here and being proactive,” Trull said. “We try to support our businesses heavily, especially in opening and closing hours, and it being so small, we want to have just a little relationship with our community and all of the people that are in it.”
And besides that, it offered a chance to share some of the holiday spirit with the town.
“It’s pretty cool, honestly,” Koerner said. “I work nights so I usually miss out on stuff like this. It’s pretty cool. It’s fun. It’s a break in monotony.”
Bradshaw and Epley hoped Mr. Grinch’s visit to Glen Alpine would help some people get in the Christmas spirit.
“I hope everybody has a merry Christmas,” Epley said.
The Red Wagon is a home décor store that features items from vendors from 10- to 75-years-old, Bradshaw said. Visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/redwagon2019 to learn more.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.