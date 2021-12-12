MUST SEE VIDEO: Mr. Grinch nabbed trying to steal Christmas in Glen Alpine

GLEN ALPINE — What started as a peaceful sunset stroll for two Whoville natives ended in handcuffs for one of them Tuesday evening.

Mr. Grinch and his friend, Cindy Lou Who, both of Whoville, thought they might enjoy an afternoon walk through the town of Glen Alpine around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The walk was uneventful until they got to The Red Wagon Shop on U.S. 70, just east of Thrifty Mart.

It was there that Mr. Grinch gathered a Christmas tree under one arm and a bag of presents under the other, peeling out of the shop and down the street. Cindy Lou Who was hot on his heels, yelling for him to stop the whole time.

But he didn’t stop until he was cornered at the intersection of South Bridge and Church streets in Glen Alpine by Glen Alpine Police Officers J. Koerner and S. Trull.

Trull said Mr. Grinch could face charges of burglary and resist, delay and obstruct an officer.

“I don’t know what the judicial officials are going to do, but we’re going to transport him to the magistrate and see what we can get,” Trull said.

This isn’t Mr. Grinch’s first time trying to steal Christmas.