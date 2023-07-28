On Tuesday, July 25, deputies responded to a residence on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo for the breaking and/or entering of a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, they met with the victim who stated he came outside and noticed an interior light on inside his vehicle with the driver’s door open. As he attempted to close the door, he observed Skyler Nathaniel Thorne, 24, in the front seat. Thorne remained at the scene until deputies arrived. He was taken into custody without further incident, according to a MCSO news release.