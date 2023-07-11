NEBO -- A Nebo man has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm.
On Sunday, July 9, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Nebo residence for a possible breaking and entering. Upon arrival, they observed Herbert Hayes Carver, 71, on the porch of the victim’s home with a gun. Carver is a convicted felon and is prohibited by North Carolina law from possessing a firearm. He was detained without further incident, according to a MCSO news release.
Deputy Gabe Eudy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Carver with possession of firearm by felon, the release said.
Carver was issued a $25,000 secured bond.