Investigators have been working around the clock to find suspects in the Friday night killing of a Morganton woman — a woman who multiple sources have said was pregnant at the time of her death.

Brandi Deal, 41, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside her home at 2967 Clark Loop, Morganton, when first responders were called to the scene for a cardiac arrest, according to information from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple neighbors told reporters Deal was pregnant when she was killed.

“She was a sweet lady,” a neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said. “It hits close to home right here. It’s tough, knowing somebody and then somebody coming and doing something like that. It’s heartbreaking.”

Reporters could see about a dozen bullet holes on the outside of the mobile home, all of them seemingly concentrated in one spot. Investigators have not released a motive, or confirmed whether it was a drive-by shooting.

Jalen Nichols lives next door to the home where Deal was found dead and said she heard gunfire when she was getting ready for bed.

“We were just sitting in the living room and all of a sudden heard a gunshot, and didn’t think anything of it because living out here, it’s not uncommon to hear a gunshot,” Nichols said. “Probably an hour later we started seeing blue lights coming up the road, so we kind of figured then something had happened.”

Nichols said Deal’s killing is alarming.

“It’s pretty tragic to have that happen so close to home,” Nichols said. “Especially having two young kids, it’s really scary, not knowing what happened or who did it and that they’re still out there.”

The home where Deal was found dead is the same home where a man went missing early last year.

George Winslow Smith, 81, was last seen walking away from the home on Clark Loop on Jan. 1, 2022, according to a News Herald story on his disappearance. Smith still has not been found. Investigators have not said whether the cases are believed to be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500. A reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in Deal's killing, and all tips will remain anonymous.

More information will be published as it becomes available.