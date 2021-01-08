New ADA sworn in for Burke

Burke County had a new assistant district attorney sworn in Monday to serve the 36th Prosecutorial District.

Ryan Hamady was sworn in by Judge Robert C. Ervin as the district’s newest assistant district attorney Monday at the Burke County Courthouse.

Hamady, originally from Charleston, West Virginia, completed his undergraduate studies at West Virginia University, majoring in Business Management with a minor in Communications, and he completed law school at St. Louis University.

After serving as a public defender and a civil attorney for insurance defense, Hamady spent four years as an assistant prosecutor in Cabell County, West Virginia. He and his wife, Heidi, have a 4-year-old daughter, Claire.