RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol proudly welcomed 36 new troopers Friday at a graduation ceremony held for the 158th Basic Highway Patrol School.

The ceremony celebrated 14 weeks of extensive training to prepare the graduates for a worthwhile career in law enforcement.

Brandon Moody Jr., one of the graduates of the class, has been assigned to the Highway Patrol’s F-100 troop which is based in Burke County, according to information from NCSHP. Moody worked for the Morganton Department of Public Safety for a little more than two years before joining the Highway Patrol, according to information from MDPS.

The ceremony was held on the grounds of the NCSHP Training Academy in Raleigh. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. served as guest speaker and provided congratulatory remarks to the graduates.

The oath of office was administered by Judge Fred Gore of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Lt. Col. Daryl Conley, deputy commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol.

“Today is an exciting accomplishment, one you should take great pride in realizing,” Conley said. “The most rewarding and satisfying days are ahead of you though, a real opportunity to help others and better your community through a career of service to our state.”

The new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on May 22 to begin a demanding field training program.