No charges in inmate death, DA’s office says

There will be no charges filed in the death of an inmate at the Burke County Jail late last month.
John Howard Lambert, 61, of Drexel, was found unresponsive during a routine check of the jail Dec. 26, according to information previously released by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Jail staff administered CPR and EMS was called to the scene, but Lambert was declared dead at the jail.
The investigation was handed over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
On Friday, officials with the District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office confirmed to The News Herald that Lambert died of natural causes, and there would be no criminal charges pressed in the case.
In the nine months before Lambert’s death, there were more than 20 calls for EMS crews to his home to assist with anything from a lift assistance and falls to breathing problems and other medical calls that required an emergency response.
Lambert had been hospitalized about two days before his death.
Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were called to UNC Health Blue Ridge on Dec. 24 to take Lambert into custody as he was being discharged on an outstanding warrant for assault on a female, according to an arrest report from the department.
The arresting officer spoke to the doctor in charge who told him Lambert was able to walk, stand and that he was completely coherent, but he was refusing to get out of bed, the arrest report said.
“The doctor said he (Lambert) is playing games and refusing to stand,” the arresting officer wrote in his report.
Lambert was a police officer with the town of Valdese from July 1983 to May 1992, and worked as a teacher’s assistant with Burke County Public Schools from August 2007 to June 2014 when he resigned, according to information from both entities.
He had no previous criminal convictions in North Carolina, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
