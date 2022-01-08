No charges in inmate death, DA’s office says

There will be no charges filed in the death of an inmate at the Burke County Jail late last month.

John Howard Lambert, 61, of Drexel, was found unresponsive during a routine check of the jail Dec. 26, according to information previously released by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail staff administered CPR and EMS was called to the scene, but Lambert was declared dead at the jail.

The investigation was handed over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, officials with the District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office confirmed to The News Herald that Lambert died of natural causes, and there would be no criminal charges pressed in the case.

In the nine months before Lambert’s death, there were more than 20 calls for EMS crews to his home to assist with anything from a lift assistance and falls to breathing problems and other medical calls that required an emergency response.

Lambert had been hospitalized about two days before his death.