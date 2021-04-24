 Skip to main content
No injuries reported in structure fire in J&R Mobile Home Park
No injuries reported in structure fire in J&R Mobile Home Park

No injuries were reported at the scene of a structure fire in the Chesterfield community Friday evening.

Fire personnel on scene said smoke was visible from Hartman Road for the fire at a mobile home in J&R Mobile Home Park off U.S. 64/N.C. 18 a little after 7 p.m. The fire was fully involved upon arrival.

It only took a few minutes to get the fire under control, personnel said. The cause still is under investigation.

Chesterfield, Triple Community, Drexel, Oak Hill and Burke County EMS all responded to the scene along with the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

