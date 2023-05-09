VALDESE — Court records show shots were fired into a Valdese home twice within four days.

The home at 1105 Lutz St. SW, which is off Orchard Street Southwest, was first hit by two shooters Friday night around 10:45 p.m., according to court documents.

Valdese Police Chief Jack Moss told The News Herald one person was home during that shooting, but no one was injured. Court documents indicated four people live in the home.

The second shooting happened Monday morning around 4:30 a.m., court documents indicated. Moss said no one was home during this shooting, and no one was injured in the shooting.

Court documents indicated the shootings were gang-related, but Moss said the motives behind the shootings could not be confirmed. Court documents also indicated the second shooting was similar to the first shooting, and that there were two guns used in both shootings.

There were 23 shots fired in total in the shootings, Moss said. Officers still are working to identify suspects in the case, he said. The suspects were not in a vehicle when the shootings happened, Moss said.

Moss said he does not believe there is an active threat to public safety.

More information will be published as it becomes available.