No threat determined after scam warning

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — Investigators said something that was initially believed to be a scam has been determined to be no threat to the public.
Authorities first warned the public Wednesday about a woman who went to a victim’s door, identified herself as a police officer and asked suspicious questions about who lived in the home and when they would be gone, according to a previous article in The News Herald.
Detectives were able to identify the person and the car reported in the incident, according to a Friday release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. After interviews and further investigation, detectives determined there was no criminal act and the case was closed, the release said.
“There is no public risk related to this incident,” the release said.
The sheriff’s office previously recommended that citizen’s don’t allow strangers in their homes without a legitimate reason.
“Feel free to speak with anyone you do not know through the door without opening it,” a previous release from the sheriff’s office said. “Ask for an ID to be shown through the glass in a door or window. Call the company they represent to verify they are who they say they are. If you have any reservations about opening the door, do not open it. Feel free to call law enforcement and report any suspicious person.”
