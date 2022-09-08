No trespassing order issued for property, 2 charged

A no trespassing order has been issued for a home southwest of Morganton.

Detectives with the Burke County Sheriff's Office received a complaint Aug. 22 about people squatting, trespassing or living at 4803 Crystal Creek Road in Morganton, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Narcotics investigators also received a complaint for the residence for allegations of narcotic trafficking activity and heavy vehicle and foot traffic in the area that was believed to be narcotic-related, the release said.

Detectives followed up with the complaints on Aug. 24, and ended up finding fentanyl and methamphetamine inside the home, the release said.

The homeowner signed a no trespassing agreement Aug. 31, and the property was padlocked and a no trespassing sign was posted by the sheriff's office, the release said.

Deputies will be periodically checking the property and anyone found there without authorization will be arrested for trespassing, the release said.

Two people were found at the property and charged Aug. 31, the release said.

Nina Michele Davis, 47, of 2513 Flinstone Court, Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and Daniel Joseph Chapman, 34, of 106 Green St., Morganton, was charged with a misdemeanor probation violation after they were found on the property, the release said.

Davis' bond was set at $5,000 secured, and Chapman's bond was set at $1,500 secured.