Nonprofit makes Burke stop to recognize deputy who died from COVID-19

A national nonprofit organization made a stop in Burke County last weekend to recognize a deputy who died last year from COVID-19.

The stop at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday was one of four stops Beyond the Call of Duty’s Ride to Remember made that day, according to information from the organization.

“Every year, we leave Spokane, Washington, June 1 and go around the nation honoring the officers that died in the line of duty,” said Jagrut Shah, chairman of the organization. “This year, we’re going to 268 departments, travelling over 23,000 miles and we’ll be on the road for 79 days.”

On the 47th day of their road trip, the ride – fit with multiple motorcycles, a couple of trucks and a trailer wrapped with photos of 608 of the 637 officers who were killed in the line of duty last year – rumbled into the parking lot at the sheriff’s office to honor Lt. William “Mac” McMurtray.

McMurtary, who died Oct. 11 after battling COVID-19 for more than a month, had worked for the sheriff’s office since 2008, working his way from a detention officer at the downtown jail through the ranks to his position as a lieutenant, leading the sheriff’s office night patrol since 2019. Before that, McMurtray served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1992-96, and attended Western Piedmont Community College and Lees-McRae College.

It’s been shy of a year since McMurtray’s passing, but the loss still is fresh to those who knew him.

“I can remember just last week, I was looking through some old emails and Mac’s email popped up where we were communicating about a call,” said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

McMurtray left behind his wife and three daughters, who he loved dearly, Whisenant said. A last-minute scheduling conflict kept the family from being there Sunday.

“I really can’t imagine what they’ve gone through to lose a father, a husband, that young,” Whisenant said.

Whisenant thanked the organization for its efforts to recognize fallen officers and help support the families they left behind.

“We think about what an impact there has been when you look at these photos,” Whisenant said, gesturing the photos wrapped around the group’s trailer. “We read them as they happen during the year, but when you stop and see these photos all the way, on both sides of this trailer, you realize how many good public servants that we’ve lost.”

Shah said he felt the need to put together the Ride to Remember after retiring from a career in law enforcement in 2017.

“I just wanted the survivors to know that we were not going to forget their loved ones, and letting the departments know that we’re not going to forget their loss across the nation,” Shah said.

He said 2021 saw 637 line of duty deaths that have been confirmed so far, but in 2020 there were only 358, and the year before that there were only 147.

“You can clearly see the increase,” Shah said. “It’s just sad because all these men and women, they serve their community with no reservations. They’re doing work for the county, the community, for God, and at the end of the day, this is what happens.”

Find more about the organization at www.endofwatchride.com.