Nonprofit to host golf tournament Wednesday

A local nonprofit with a mission to support officers when they’re injured or going through financial hardships will host its inaugural golf tournament Wednesday.
The Burke County Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation, spearheaded by Morganton Department of Public Safety Officers Eric Connor and Tony Paterno along with Capt. Jason Whisnant, will host a tournament Wednesday at Silver Creek Golf Club with tee times at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
Registration is $400 per team or $100 per person, and anyone interested in registering for the tournament can contact Seth Gullet with Morganton Farm Bureau at seth.gullet@ncfbins.com.
Scott Smith, agency manager at Morganton Farm Bureau, said there still were a few spots open for the afternoon tee time, but there were about 10 spots open for the morning tee time. He said walkups would be accepted as long as spots are available.
Materials will be printed with sponsors’ information on them Monday, Smith said, but if anyone wanted to sponsor the tournament, they would make sure the sponsoring organization was recognized. Supporting sponsorships are $250.
All of the money raised will go directly to Burke LEAF to help with its mission to support officers when they get injured or suffer other financial hardships, like when an immediate family member falls ill.
“Back in 2019, there were several officers, not only with Morganton but with the county and some other agencies, that had been injured,” Paterno previously told The News Herald. “There were not really any assistance relief funds here in Burke County for those officers.”
Whisnant said the public always reaches out looking for ways to help when an officer is in need, and that led to the creation of LEAF.
“That’s one of the sentiments that sort of bled into what these guys are wanting to do with LEAF,” Whisnant previously told The News Herald. “The community has really been a driver of what we’re doing with this.”
Funds raised for Burke LEAF will go directly to help officers in need in Burke County.
“We’re family,” Connor previously told The News Herald. “You spend half your time here. I can honestly say I spend more time with the people on my shift than I do with my family just because of the way that the schedule works out, so they become you’re family.
“When you’re family’s injured, you want to help them and make sure that they have what they need, help with this hardship that they’ve experienced.”
The organization officially is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and Paterno said they are working to get literature and other fundraising items like supporter signs. He said stickers are available for sale, and they can be purchased by contacting the organization on Facebook.
For those who want to donate, checks and money orders can be made out to Burke LEAF and mailed to the foundation, attention Scott Smith, at 100 Dixie Blvd., Morganton, NC 28655. Visit facebook.com/BURKELEAFNC to learn more, or email burkeleafnc@gmail.com.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.