Nonprofit to host golf tournament Wednesday

“Back in 2019, there were several officers, not only with Morganton but with the county and some other agencies, that had been injured,” Paterno previously told The News Herald. “There were not really any assistance relief funds here in Burke County for those officers.”

Whisnant said the public always reaches out looking for ways to help when an officer is in need, and that led to the creation of LEAF.

“That’s one of the sentiments that sort of bled into what these guys are wanting to do with LEAF,” Whisnant previously told The News Herald. “The community has really been a driver of what we’re doing with this.”

Funds raised for Burke LEAF will go directly to help officers in need in Burke County.

“We’re family,” Connor previously told The News Herald. “You spend half your time here. I can honestly say I spend more time with the people on my shift than I do with my family just because of the way that the schedule works out, so they become you’re family.

“When you’re family’s injured, you want to help them and make sure that they have what they need, help with this hardship that they’ve experienced.”