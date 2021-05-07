Nuisance abatement order issued for house with history of disturbances, drug calls

LONG VIEW — After years and a long history of disturbances, drug violations and many calls to the Long View Police Department, a nuisance abatement order has been issued for a home in Long View.
Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against Roland Wesley Stout Jr., the property owner of 51 39th St. NW, Long View, on Thursday.
This judgment concludes a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the town of Long View on behalf of the state of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.
“This address has been a detriment to the community for years, draining law enforcement resources and reducing the quality of life for members in the community,” said Long View Police Chief T. J. Bates. “This remedy was successful because of an outstanding investigation between Long View officials and members of the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team.”
The terms of the consent judgment called for the property to be sold and forged an agreement detailing the future intended use of the property, which forbids future nuisance related activities on the property. In addition, the judgment ordered the property be vacated within 10 days of the entry of the Order.
Bates expressed his gratitude for the effort and outcome.
“I appreciate the cooperation from the property owner as we worked to solve this problem and hope this successful resolution will ensure the community returns to a more peaceful life,” Bates said.
The investigation was a joint effort between members of the Long View Police Department, Long View legal counsel and members of NC Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team.
"The nuisance abatement law provides a solution to problem locations that disproportionately demand law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others,” said Scottie Shoaf, assistant special agent in charge of the nuisance abatement team. “It is a privilege to work with the Long View Police Department to bring positive changes for residents living in these communities.”