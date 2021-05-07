Nuisance abatement order issued for house with history of disturbances, drug calls

LONG VIEW — After years and a long history of disturbances, drug violations and many calls to the Long View Police Department, a nuisance abatement order has been issued for a home in Long View.

Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against Roland Wesley Stout Jr., the property owner of 51 39th St. NW, Long View, on Thursday.

This judgment concludes a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the town of Long View on behalf of the state of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“This address has been a detriment to the community for years, draining law enforcement resources and reducing the quality of life for members in the community,” said Long View Police Chief T. J. Bates. “This remedy was successful because of an outstanding investigation between Long View officials and members of the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}