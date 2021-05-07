 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nuisance abatement order issued for house with history of disturbances, drug calls
0 comments
breaking top story

Nuisance abatement order issued for house with history of disturbances, drug calls

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONG VIEW — After years and a long history of disturbances, drug violations and many calls to the Long View Police Department, a nuisance abatement order has been issued for a home in Long View.

Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against Roland Wesley Stout Jr., the property owner of 51 39th St. NW, Long View, on Thursday.

This judgment concludes a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the town of Long View on behalf of the state of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“This address has been a detriment to the community for years, draining law enforcement resources and reducing the quality of life for members in the community,” said Long View Police Chief T. J. Bates. “This remedy was successful because of an outstanding investigation between Long View officials and members of the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The terms of the consent judgment called for the property to be sold and forged an agreement detailing the future intended use of the property, which forbids future nuisance related activities on the property. In addition, the judgment ordered the property be vacated within 10 days of the entry of the Order.

Bates expressed his gratitude for the effort and outcome.

“I appreciate the cooperation from the property owner as we worked to solve this problem and hope this successful resolution will ensure the community returns to a more peaceful life,” Bates said.

The investigation was a joint effort between members of the Long View Police Department, Long View legal counsel and members of NC Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team.

"The nuisance abatement law provides a solution to problem locations that disproportionately demand law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others,” said Scottie Shoaf, assistant special agent in charge of the nuisance abatement team. “It is a privilege to work with the Long View Police Department to bring positive changes for residents living in these communities.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man’s best friend: Bennett Deaton recalls memories of slain dog DJ
Crime News

Man’s best friend: Bennett Deaton recalls memories of slain dog DJ

  • Updated

“I had this one picture, one where we was up at the lake and we was walking down this dirt road into the sun and you could see the silver ripples off the lake,” Deaton said. “He was just looking up at me and I’m looking down at him and it’s just like, that’s love. That’s true love.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert