Officer: Man threw makeshift Molotov cocktail at cops during standoff

A man now is facing a felony charge after a standoff with public safety officers last week.

David Joseph Debski, 53, was charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charge came after officers were dispatched to a home on Rhyne Street in Morganton for a report of a suicidal subject shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, Brown said.

Officers on scene learned Debski was armed and had barricaded himself inside a home, he said. Debski said he wanted to kill himself and any officers responding to the scene.

At one point, he threw a makeshift Molotov cocktail at officers through an open window, but it failed to ignite, Brown said. Officers could see Debski waving around a black-powder rifle, but to Brown’s knowledge, he didn’t point it directly at any officers.

Debski refused to comply with commands initially, but one of the department’s investigators who is a trained crisis negotiator eventually convinced him to surrender to police, Brown said.

No one was injured during the incident.

When Debski surrendered himself, he initially was transported to a medical facility for evaluation. He was arrested Friday, and now is being held at the Burke County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

Debski is a felon with previous convictions in North Carolina of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree burglary, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

His court date is set for May 23.

Brown said more charges are pending.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.