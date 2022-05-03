Officer: Man threw makeshift Molotov cocktail at cops during standoff

A man now is facing a felony charge after a standoff with public safety officers last week.
David Joseph Debski, 53, was charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The charge came after officers were dispatched to a home on Rhyne Street in Morganton for a report of a suicidal subject shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, Brown said.
Officers on scene learned Debski was armed and had barricaded himself inside a home, he said. Debski said he wanted to kill himself and any officers responding to the scene.
At one point, he threw a makeshift Molotov cocktail at officers through an open window, but it failed to ignite, Brown said. Officers could see Debski waving around a black-powder rifle, but to Brown’s knowledge, he didn’t point it directly at any officers.
Debski refused to comply with commands initially, but one of the department’s investigators who is a trained crisis negotiator eventually convinced him to surrender to police, Brown said.
No one was injured during the incident.
When Debski surrendered himself, he initially was transported to a medical facility for evaluation. He was arrested Friday, and now is being held at the Burke County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.
Debski is a felon with previous convictions in North Carolina of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree burglary, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
His court date is set for May 23.
Brown said more charges are pending.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.