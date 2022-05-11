Officers looking for missing mother, son

Officers are asking for the public’s help finding a missing mother and son who were last seen in late April.

Angela Lorraine Blake, 33, and her 9-year-old son, Dominique, were last seen April 29, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. They were reported missing Friday.

Angela Blake is described as a white woman who stands between 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, Brown said. She has brown eyes and most recently had dyed red hair, but she has been known to have dark brown hair, he said. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray leggings.

Dominique Blake was last seen wearing Carolina blue gym shorts, tennis shoes and a white T-shirt, Brown said.

Angela Blake has been known to frequent the Hickory area, he said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact MDPS Investigator Dellinger at 828-437-1211, 828-437-1911 or ddellinger@morgantonps.org.