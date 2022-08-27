Officers net oxycodone, cocaine on suspicious person call

A Charlotte man still is in custody after police say he was caught with nearly 300 oxycodone tablets Tuesday morning.

Jerman Odell Lean, 31, of Charlotte, was charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin and possession of cocaine, along with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon and resisting a public officer, according to court records.

The charges came after officers were dispatched to the Quality Mart on South Sterling Street around 1 a.m. for a suspicious person, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

He said Lean had been sitting at the gas pumps for about an hour when officers were dispatched.

Officers made contact with Lean and saw a crystal-like substance in plain view in the car and a tray with some razor blades, Brown said.

Lean was asked to step out of the car and was detained while officers searched him and the car.

They found some cash and 277 oxycodone pills on Lean, and found a handgun in the car along with the crystal-like substance, which tested positive for cocaine, Brown said.

Lean didn’t appear to have any previous criminal record, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website and the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

He was being held at the Burke County Jail under a $52,000 secured bond. He’s due back in court Sept. 16.