Officers stress safety on the water ahead of holiday

MARION — As the last rays of summer peeked through over the weekend, local and state law enforcement officers encouraged those looking to soak it all in to do so safely.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission in conjunction with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Friday at the Black Bear Boat Access in Marion.

NCWRC Master Officer Richard Becker spoke at the event Friday, encouraging safety as the state wraps up its “On the road, on the water, don’t drink and drive” campaign.

This is the 12th year of the annual campaign, which aims to reduce the number of drug and alcohol related fatalities on the water and roads.

“So far in 2022, there have been over 86 boating incidents investigated on our state waters,” Becker said. “Fourteen of them have been fatal. Alcohol was involved in nine of the investigated incidents.”

The U.S. Coast Guard said alcohol is a primary contributing factor in recreational boating deaths, Becker said. That’s true of this year’s fatalities on the water in North Carolina, he said.

“Drug use and alcohol use on the waterways and on the highways are becoming and have always been a large problem,” Becker said. “We’re seeing a lot more fatalities on the water and also on the road, so a campaign such as this one is very important to detect these impaired operators and to get them off the road and get them off the water.”

Becker encouraged anyone boating to make sure they have a designated driver for the boat who will stay sober while operating it.

“Operating a vessel on the water, there’s other contributing factors that you don’t have in a vehicle,” Becker said. “There’s the sun, heat, vibration noise from the motor, different types of weather, glare. It tires you much quicker than it would in a vehicle. Impairment is actually much higher on the water than it is in the vehicle because of those factors, and also, when you’re in a boat, there’s no airbags, there’s no brakes, there’s no seat belts, and the majority of the time when two vessels collide, individuals will be thrown out of the boat.”

Becker said everyone should make sure to wear a life jacket or at least have one easily accessible when they’re on the water.

“Accidents happen quickly, and wearing a life jacket is the best way to be prepared,” Becker said. “Of the 14 fatalities this year, only two people were wearing one.”

NCWRC offers free boating safety classes, which are required for anyone who was born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, and is operating a vessel with a 10-horsepower motor or greater.

Telling someone a loved one has died is something every officer dreads, said McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.

“Together we can all make a difference, and we need to continue to focus on what we all can do, together, to deter and prevent unnecessary deaths and accidents because of operating these vehicles while impaired,” Buchanan said. “So please do your part and help us all and don’t drink and drive on the roads or on the water.”

Information on boating safety classes is available at www.ncwildlife.org.