One person shot after dispute between neighbors

One person person was injured and transported to a local hospital after being shot on Thursday afternoon.

A man called 911 and advised he had shot his neighbor on Pea Ridge Road in Morganton, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO deputies and Burke County EMS responded to 3498 Pea Ridge Road at approximately 2:39 p.m. after receiving the call.

The shooter was take in to custody and the shotgun was secured, then EMS began assisting the victim who appeared to have a gunshot to his ankle and foot, the release said. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant told The News Herald at the scene that the victim's injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

BCSO Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the scene and interview witnesses, the release said.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

