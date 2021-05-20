 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person shot after dispute between neighbors
0 comments
breaking alert

One person shot after dispute between neighbors

{{featured_button_text}}
052021-mnh-news-plearoadshooting-p1.jpg

The Airbnb location where the shooting took place.

 Sydni Hall, The News Herald

One person person was injured and transported to a local hospital after being shot on Thursday afternoon.

A man called 911 and advised he had shot his neighbor on Pea Ridge Road in Morganton, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO deputies and Burke County EMS responded to 3498 Pea Ridge Road at approximately 2:39 p.m. after receiving the call.

The shooter was take in to custody and the shotgun was secured, then EMS began assisting the victim who appeared to have a gunshot to his ankle and foot, the release said. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant told The News Herald at the scene that the victim's injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

BCSO Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the scene and interview witnesses, the release said.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The water crisis is real and it's here

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sydni Hall has been covering education, features and new business for The News Herald since April 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert