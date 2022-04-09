Overdose call leads to trafficking arrest

A Wednesday morning overdose call led to a drug trafficking arrest for officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Officers were dispatched to the Days Inn on Burkemont Avenue on Wednesday for a reported overdose, said Lt. J. Brown with MDPS.

The person said to be overdosing was breathing and officers were able to rouse the person without using Narcan, Brown said. That person refused treatment by EMS.

Further investigation led officers to Vincente Omar Forney, a man who had rented several rooms at the hotel and had outstanding warrants for his arrest, Brown said.

When officers found Forney, a search of his person turned up 11 grams of fentanyl and 3 grams of methamphetamine, Brown said.

Forney ended up getting charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, Brown said.

The arrest came in a week where public safety officers have responded to four overdose calls, one of which caused a man’s death early Friday morning, Brown said.

He said it only takes a few crystals of fentanyl to cause a fatal overdose.

“It’s 100 times stronger than morphine,” Brown said.

Brown said officers have seen people making pills made to look like oxycodone but the drug actually is pressed fentanyl.

He encouraged anyone struggling with addiction to reach out to local resources like Burke Recovery to start the recovery process, or try finding a support group like Narcotics Anonymous.

“Go there and talk with people who understand, people who have been through it, people who have succeeded, people who are still struggling,” Brown said.

Forney will be back in court April 21, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

Forney has previous convictions of felony identity fraud/theft, possession of a schedule II controlled substance along with breaking and entering vehicles and several misdemeanor convictions, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

He still was booked at the Burke County Jail on Saturday under a $150,000 secured bond, according to jail records.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.