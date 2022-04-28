Overnight standoff in Burke ends peacefully

An overnight standoff near Burkemont Avenue ended peacefully early Thursday morning.

Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were dispatched to a home on Rhyne Street around 2:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of a suicidal person, said MDPS Lt. Josiah Brown.

The person was armed and had barricaded themselves inside their home, Brown said. Officers used a reverse 911 call to alert residents in the area of the situation and asked them to shelter in place, he said.

An MDPS investigator trained in crisis negotiation responded to the scene and spoke to the individual until they agreed to surrender, he said.

The person was transported to a medical center for further evaluation, Brown said. Officers cleared the incident around 7:15 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

