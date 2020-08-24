Paper carrier seriously injured in wreck

VALDESE — A News Herald carrier was seriously injured when a large pine tree fell across his car early Monday morning.
John Suttles, 35, was working on his route on Milton Road near Powell Drive Extension around 4:30 a.m. when the tree fell across the hood and windshield of his car, said Trooper D.R. Lane with the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Lane estimated that the pine tree was about 50 to 60 feet tall. Suttles’ car continued to move after the tree fell on it, causing the tree to land behind the vehicle.
Suttles was taken to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Valdese, where he was later airlifted to a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, Lane said.
He has been a News Herald carrier on that route since 2019.
Andrew Trtala lives near where the tree fell on Suttles’ car.
“I woke up and heard a bang,” Trtala said.
He and his mother went outside and saw the tree and the car. Trtala said a first responder arrived on scene, and they approached the vehicle. At first, Suttles was unconscious, but he did get up and start trying to walk around.
“I didn’t panic, I just wanted to make sure he was all right to plan accordingly to see what he needed so we could get it here as quickly as possible,” Trtala said. “I just wanted to make sure he was alright.”
Trtala said the tree didn’t have any rot to it, and it wasn’t uprooted. It just split in two.
“I told my wife it’s about like getting struck by lightning,” Trtala said. “It’s a very slight chance of you getting hit by a tree falling. If he was any later than the time it fell on that vehicle, he would have hit it head on.”
More information will be published as it becomes available.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.