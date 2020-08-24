Paper carrier seriously injured in wreck

VALDESE — A News Herald carrier was seriously injured when a large pine tree fell across his car early Monday morning.

John Suttles, 35, was working on his route on Milton Road near Powell Drive Extension around 4:30 a.m. when the tree fell across the hood and windshield of his car, said Trooper D.R. Lane with the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Lane estimated that the pine tree was about 50 to 60 feet tall. Suttles’ car continued to move after the tree fell on it, causing the tree to land behind the vehicle.

Suttles was taken to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Valdese, where he was later airlifted to a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, Lane said.

He has been a News Herald carrier on that route since 2019.

Andrew Trtala lives near where the tree fell on Suttles’ car.

“I woke up and heard a bang,” Trtala said.

He and his mother went outside and saw the tree and the car. Trtala said a first responder arrived on scene, and they approached the vehicle. At first, Suttles was unconscious, but he did get up and start trying to walk around.