Person of interest charged after man found dead

A person of interest has been charged after a man was found dead at his home Saturday night.

Iziaha Daprince Corpening, 18, was charged early Sunday morning with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after 67-year-old Jerry Ahmed Corpening was found dead in his home at 309 Burkemont Ave. in Morganton late Saturday evening, said Maj. Ryan Lander with MDPS.

Police were called to the home at 7:06 p.m. where they found Jerry Corpening not conscious and not breathing, and he was pronounced dead at the home a short time later. MDPS investigators responded to the scene because Jerry Corpening had injuries, according to a press release from MDPS.

Burke County REACT and Burke County EMS also responded to the scene along with MDPS. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene to help with the investigation.

Iziaha Corpening is being held at the Burke County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. He’s set to appear in court Monday morning.

The death still is under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call MDPS at 828-437-1211 or Morganton/Burke Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Chrissy Murphy has been covering crime, breaking news and city government for The News Herald since May 2018.