Person stable after Tuesday stabbing

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A person is stable after being stabbed Tuesday morning.
Deputies responded to 210 Childers St., Connelly Springs, for a possible stabbing shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to information from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
They found a person suffering from apparent stab wounds, and the person was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge Valdese, the release said. The person was stable Tuesday afternoon.
The incident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said, but the assailant and victim knew each other. Investigators believe it was an isolated incident.
More information will be published as it becomes available.