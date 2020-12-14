Person still critical after wreck that killed 2

Traylor had been arrested and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest from Catawba County on Dec. 4, Whisnant told The News Herald on Friday.

She drove away with her headlights and taillights off when the officer asked her to step out of the vehicle so he could take her into custody.

Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle on East Meeting Street but lost sight of it at the curve on East Union Street just past Center Street, the release said. They searched the area for the vehicle, thinking it had turned on a side street, until an officer noticed debris from the wreck on the other side of East Union.

A preliminary investigation showed that Traylor entered the sharp curve on East Union between Center and Tennessee streets at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle, hit the concrete median, left the road, hit a tree and went about 25 feet down an embankment, the release said.

Trooper A.K. Johnson with the State Highway Patrol told The News Herald that early estimates from the investigation suggested the car was going at least 60 mph when it hit the tree.

He said there was no evidence on the scene to suggest drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.