Person still critical after wreck that killed 2

Matthew Lovette doesn’t remember much from a Thursday night wreck that killed two people, critically injured another and sent him to the hospital.
Lovette, 20, did tell The News Herald he remembered telling Tiffany Rene Traylor, 20, of Conover, to slow down before taking a sharp curve on East Union Street. He said he warned her that the car would flip.
After that, he doesn’t remember anything.
The wreck killed Traylor, who was fleeing police after she was pulled over for running a red light and officers tried to serve two warrants on her, says a previous release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The crash also killed a rear passenger. Another rear passenger was airlifted to a Johnson City, Tennessee, hospital Thursday night and remained in critical condition there Monday morning, said MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant.
Identities of the other victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The crash happened after Traylor, who was driving a dark-colored vehicle on East Meeting Street near Bouchelle Street, was pulled over for running a red light and almost hitting another car.
When police identified Traylor as the driver, they discovered she had unserved warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury that were issued Dec. 8 in Catawba County.
Traylor had been arrested and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest from Catawba County on Dec. 4, Whisnant told The News Herald on Friday.
She drove away with her headlights and taillights off when the officer asked her to step out of the vehicle so he could take her into custody.
Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle on East Meeting Street but lost sight of it at the curve on East Union Street just past Center Street, the release said. They searched the area for the vehicle, thinking it had turned on a side street, until an officer noticed debris from the wreck on the other side of East Union.
A preliminary investigation showed that Traylor entered the sharp curve on East Union between Center and Tennessee streets at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle, hit the concrete median, left the road, hit a tree and went about 25 feet down an embankment, the release said.
Trooper A.K. Johnson with the State Highway Patrol told The News Herald that early estimates from the investigation suggested the car was going at least 60 mph when it hit the tree.
He said there was no evidence on the scene to suggest drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
The Highway Patrol reconstruction team was called to assist with the wreck investigation.
Burke County EMS, Burke County Rescue Squad and Burke County REACT also responded to the scene.
