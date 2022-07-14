Picture released for suspect in missing person case

A photo has been released of a man wanted in connection with a year-old missing person case from Catawba County.

Mark Anthony Ortiz, 23, of 5055 Hickory Blvd., Hickory, is wanted on charges of felony disposal of a body and felony obstruction of justice, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrants are connected to the search for Anthony John Jaworsky, a Catawba County man who has been missing since July 13, 2021, the sheriff’s office said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol found Jaworsky’s car on Interstate 40 in Iredell County shortly after he was reported missing, according to information previously released by the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from BCSO and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to execute a search warrant at 3584 Curley’s Fish Camp Road in Hildebran.

Investigators have not said how they identified the property as one of interest, but court records show Ortiz and another person were evicted from the property for failure to pay rent June 7.

The sheriff’s office also has not said what evidence was seized from the property, but Tuesday reporters could see investigators digging in various spots around the property. A cadaver dog joined the search Wednesday, alerting twice on a spot where investigators had dug the day before.

Ortiz has pending misdemeanor breaking and entering and injury to real property charges, court records showed. His criminal record also includes convictions of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and property and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to court records.

Ortiz is considered armed and dangerous, Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips are anonymous and tips that lead to an arrest could result in a cash reward.