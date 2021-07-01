Police: 29-year-old shot and killed sisters, dad, then himself

WSOCTV reporter Dave Faherty was told Wednesday that a family of five lived in the home, but that the other family member was at a doctor’s appointment when the explosion and gunshots were heard.

"We heard what sounded like two or three gunshots, so we just turned down to look up the road to make sure, like, everything was okay, to see if we saw anything, and then it looked like the roof of the house almost lifted for a second," said Lisa Price, a neighbor who called 911. "A huge plume of, like, white smoke shot out of the right side of the house."

She said not even a minute before the first responder got to the scene, another explosion rattled the left side of the house and she could see flames coming from the left side of the house under the carport.

Faherty spoke to Mary Ellen Foster, an aunt to the family, at the scene Wednesday.

“I did pray, I did pray,” Foster told Faherty. “I prayed that Karen would have peace. I mean that’s her whole family. Her whole family was taken.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting LPD and the Lenoir Fire Department with the investigation. The bodies of the victims have been sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.