Police: Armed robbery suspect in custody in Georgia after multi-state crime spree

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities said a Florida man’s multistate crime spree, including a stop in Morganton this weekend, ended Tuesday in a crash after a high-speed chase in Georgia.
Cordarrel Chris Anderson, 34, of Zephyrhills, Florida, will face a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon after a robbery was reported early Sunday morning at the Quality Inn on South Sterling Street, the Morganton Department of Public Safety says.
But his alleged string of crimes didn’t start here.
Anderson was listed as a suspect in the theft of a Toyota Camry from Zephyrhills, Florida, the department said. Police also developed Anderson as a suspect in a Gainesville, Florida, home break-in where multiple things were taken.
After that, Anderson was believed to have been driving a black Toyota Camry around the same make and model as the one stolen from Zephyrhills.
A pile of documents, identification cards, clothes and other items were found Saturday morning in a driveway in Franklin, Virginia, the department said. The items had been burned, and one of the ID cards belonged to the victim of the Gainesville home break-in.
That night, Anderson checked into the Quality Inn on South Sterling, driving what looked to be an older, freshly spray-painted black Toyota Camry, the department said.
Between 1-2 a.m., Anderson went back to the front desk and said he needed to check out. He was openly carrying a holstered handgun on his right side.
When the clerk stepped away from the counter to check his room, Anderson crawled onto the counter, opened the cash drawer and grabbed the money, the department said. The clerk came back inside when she saw what was happening and tried to yell for him to stop, but Anderson ran out the door and yelled life-threatening commands for her to stay away.
He had locked the keys in the stolen car and had to reach into the back passenger side door to unlock the car before crawling into the driver’s seat from the back seat and fleeing down N.C. 18 South, the department said.
Officers in Jefferson County, Georgia, spotted Anderson driving the same vehicle and tried to stop the car, the department said. A chase ensued, ending with Anderson wrecking the vehicle, which was determined to be the same one stolen from Zephyrhills, and being transported to a local hospital for his injuries.
Anderson is expected to make a full recovery and will face charges in North Carolina, Florida and Georgia, the department said. It’s possible he’ll also face charges in other states.
This isn’t Anderson’s first run-in with the law.
In July 2019, he was charged after allegedly leading deputies in Pasco County, Florida, on a chase after authorities said he fired a gun at another driver during an altercation on Interstate 75, according to news reports.
A deputy tried to pull him over after that incident, but authorities at the time said Anderson fled. He was clocked fleeing at 110 mph, and was reported to have done doughnuts and driven through yards to avoid capture.
That chase eventually was stopped for safety reasons, news reports said, and Anderson was captured a couple of days later.
According to MDPS, he has previously been charged in Florida with unarmed burglary into a dwelling, burglary into an unoccupied structure, grand theft larceny, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony flee and elude police and trafficking in stolen property.
In Tennessee, MDPS said Anderson had charges of aggravated burglary, grand theft, probation violations and resisting arrest.