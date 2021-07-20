Police: Armed robbery suspect in custody in Georgia after multi-state crime spree

Between 1-2 a.m., Anderson went back to the front desk and said he needed to check out. He was openly carrying a holstered handgun on his right side.

When the clerk stepped away from the counter to check his room, Anderson crawled onto the counter, opened the cash drawer and grabbed the money, the department said. The clerk came back inside when she saw what was happening and tried to yell for him to stop, but Anderson ran out the door and yelled life-threatening commands for her to stay away.

He had locked the keys in the stolen car and had to reach into the back passenger side door to unlock the car before crawling into the driver’s seat from the back seat and fleeing down N.C. 18 South, the department said.

Officers in Jefferson County, Georgia, spotted Anderson driving the same vehicle and tried to stop the car, the department said. A chase ensued, ending with Anderson wrecking the vehicle, which was determined to be the same one stolen from Zephyrhills, and being transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Anderson is expected to make a full recovery and will face charges in North Carolina, Florida and Georgia, the department said. It’s possible he’ll also face charges in other states.

This isn’t Anderson’s first run-in with the law.