Police in standoff with man locked in apartment in Morganton
Police have been in an hours-long standoff with a man who locked himself in an apartment in Morganton.

Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were called to an apartment on Second Street around 1:30 p.m. for a welfare check, said MDPS Maj. Ryan Lander.

When officers arrived, the man would not come outside and he has locked himself inside the apartment, Lander said. He’s believed to be alone inside the apartment.

Residents in the area should shelter in place, Lander said.

Multiple shifts of MDPS officers have been called to the scene to assist. Burke County EMS is on standby.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

