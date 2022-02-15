Police investigating 2 armed robberies in Long View

He was described as a man in his early- to mid-20s who was about 5-feet, 10-inches tall with a medium build. He was dressed in dark-colored clothing, gloves and had the majority of his face concealed, the release said.

The owner of the Jet Quick Express, James Mungai, told the Hickory Daily Record he was stocking the store’s refrigerated area when a man with a gun in one hand and a brown bag in the other entered.

“He says, ‘Open the register. If you do what I say, you’ll be all right. Put the money in the bag,’” Mungai told The Record.

Mungai said the man took every dollar in the register before running from the store.

No other customers were in the store, but a customer was at the store’s drive-thru window, Mungai told the newspaper. He said he moved to the side so the customer could see, and the customer drove to the police department, which is a few hundred feet away on the same street.

LVPD Maj. Charlie Morris said it’s not clear yet whether the robberies are connected. Anyone with information should contact LVPD Investigator C. Huffman at 828-327-2343.