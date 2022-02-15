Police investigating 2 armed robberies in Long View

LONG VIEW — Police are investigating two Valentine’s Day armed robberies in Long View.
Long View police officers were called to Blue Star Amusements at 2508 U.S. 70 SW, Hickory, around 1:36 a.m. for the first reported armed robbery, according to a press release from the Long View Police Department.
Officers learned two people entered the business, one of them displayed a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from two employees at the counter, the release said.
No one was injured, and the suspects both fled on foot, according to the release. Officers searched the area but the suspects were not found.
Both suspects were heavily dressed to conceal their identities. They had medium builds, the release said.
The second release came Monday evening, when officers were called around 7:18 p.m. to an armed robbery at Jet Quick Express at 2542 1st Ave. SW, Hickory, for an armed robbery.
This time, officers learned a lone suspect entered the business, showed a semi-automatic pistol and demanded the clerk give him money from the register, a second LVPD release said.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot, according to the release. Officers and a K-9 unit searched the area, but the suspect was not found.
He was described as a man in his early- to mid-20s who was about 5-feet, 10-inches tall with a medium build. He was dressed in dark-colored clothing, gloves and had the majority of his face concealed, the release said.
The owner of the Jet Quick Express, James Mungai, told the Hickory Daily Record he was stocking the store’s refrigerated area when a man with a gun in one hand and a brown bag in the other entered.
“He says, ‘Open the register. If you do what I say, you’ll be all right. Put the money in the bag,’” Mungai told The Record.
Mungai said the man took every dollar in the register before running from the store.
No other customers were in the store, but a customer was at the store’s drive-thru window, Mungai told the newspaper. He said he moved to the side so the customer could see, and the customer drove to the police department, which is a few hundred feet away on the same street.
LVPD Maj. Charlie Morris said it’s not clear yet whether the robberies are connected. Anyone with information should contact LVPD Investigator C. Huffman at 828-327-2343.