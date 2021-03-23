Police investigating armed robbery on the Blue Ridge Parkway

ASHEVILLE — National Park Service officials are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect believed to be connected to a recent armed robbery on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
At approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, law enforcement rangers responded to a report of an armed robbery near Milepost 394.5. A male victim in the case described the suspect as a white male, approximately six feet tall and larger build. The victim indicated that the suspect approached him at his vehicle, brandished a handgun, and demanded his keys, wallet, and cell phone then fled the scene. The vehicle used to flee the scene is described as a darker-color sedan with taillights similar to a Mitsubishi Lancer.
In the 24-hour period following the robbery, the victim’s credit cards were fraudulently used at a gas station in Arden, a home improvement store in Hendersonville, and a grocery store in Asheville. To date, the investigation has focused on these locations, and now park officials are turning to the public for additional leads.
“This crime is a reminder that the Parkway is not immune to the types of incidents one can experience anywhere else,” said Neal Labrie, Blue Ridge Parkway chief ranger. “We appreciate the cooperation from local retailers, law enforcement and others in our investigation to date, and are hopeful that by asking the public for any additional leads we can successfully identity the suspect.”
Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-009, email nps_isb@nps.gov or online at https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1563/submit-a-tip.htm. You can submit an anonymous tip. Please include the case number NP21016044 so the tips are forwarded correctly.