Police investigating armed robbery on the Blue Ridge Parkway

ASHEVILLE — National Park Service officials are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect believed to be connected to a recent armed robbery on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, law enforcement rangers responded to a report of an armed robbery near Milepost 394.5. A male victim in the case described the suspect as a white male, approximately six feet tall and larger build. The victim indicated that the suspect approached him at his vehicle, brandished a handgun, and demanded his keys, wallet, and cell phone then fled the scene. The vehicle used to flee the scene is described as a darker-color sedan with taillights similar to a Mitsubishi Lancer.

In the 24-hour period following the robbery, the victim’s credit cards were fraudulently used at a gas station in Arden, a home improvement store in Hendersonville, and a grocery store in Asheville. To date, the investigation has focused on these locations, and now park officials are turning to the public for additional leads.