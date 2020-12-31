Police investigating credit card skimmers

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating after it is believed that a credit card skimmer was used to compromise credit and debit cards in the Rutherford College area.

Anyone who may have had their credit or debit card used for a fraudulent transaction is asked to call BCSO at 828-438-5500 to file a report with a deputy, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

BCSO detectives are working with authorities in Burke and Caldwell counties and Hickory to identify a suspect in the case, the release said.

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to call their local law enforcement agency, or call Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.