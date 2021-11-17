Police investigating infant’s death in Long View

LONG VIEW — Police are investigating after an infant died earlier this month in Long View.

Officers with the Hickory Police Department were called to Frye Regional Medical Center on Nov. 7 in reference to an infant death, according to a release from the Long View Police Department.

Once there, officers determined the infant had been taken to the hospital from a home on 24th Street Southwest in the town of Long View for a medical emergency, the release said.

HPD notified LPD at that point, and LPD investigators along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation immediately conducted a crime scene search of the home, the release said.

The infant’s autopsy was completed on Nov. 10 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, but it did not reveal an apparent cause of death. Final autopsy results won’t be available until a toxicology report is completed, and that could take month a for law enforcement to receive, the release said.

The Catawba County Department of Social Services has been notified and is assisting with the investigation as required, the release said. All parties involved in the investigation have cooperated with law enforcement.

The case will remain open until results of the final autopsy report are available, the release said. No further information was available Wednesday.