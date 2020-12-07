Police investigating shooting into home

Detectives are investigating a shooting into an occupied home that happened Thursday in Morganton.

Around 8:20 p.m., about seven shots were fired into the home at 607 First St., said Lt. J. Brown of the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The resident was home at the time of the shooting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It appeared that a bullet might have grazed the victim, but she did not bleed, Brown said. She did have a welt where she appeared to be grazed. No other injuries were reported, he said.

Investigators still are working to determine any motives in the shooting, Brown said.

Police have not released the identities of any suspects.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Investigator C. Storie at 828-432-2393.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.