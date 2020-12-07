 Skip to main content
Police investigating shooting into home
Detectives are investigating a shooting into an occupied home that happened Thursday in Morganton.

Around 8:20 p.m., about seven shots were fired into the home at 607 First St., said Lt. J. Brown of the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The resident was home at the time of the shooting.

It appeared that a bullet might have grazed the victim, but she did not bleed, Brown said. She did have a welt where she appeared to be grazed. No other injuries were reported, he said.

Investigators still are working to determine any motives in the shooting, Brown said.

Police have not released the identities of any suspects.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Investigator C. Storie at 828-432-2393.

