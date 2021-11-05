Police launch search for man missing after wreck in Icard

ICARD — Local and state law enforcement officers converged Friday on a wooded area in Icard to search for a man last seen after a car crash late last month.
Koa Hang, 51, a 5-foot, 5-inch tall Asian man who weighs about 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen Oct. 27, according to information from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
A person who may have been Hang was last seen walking away from the scene of a car crash at the intersection of Icard School Road and Icard Rhodhiss Road around 9 p.m. that day. Investigators haven’t been able to locate Hang since the crash, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.
BCSO investigators along with local firefighters, emergency management personnel and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation officers came together Friday morning to comb through the area around the crash be sure Hang isn’t in the wooded area there, Whisenant said.
Hang’s daughter, Nancy, said her dad was on his way home from a friend’s house at the time of the wreck.
“I just know that he went hunting, went to a friend’s house and he was on the way home,” Nancy Hang said. “He got in a wreck and left the scene. We haven’t heard from him since.”
She said it’s not like her father to disappear.
“Something’s happened,” Nancy said through tears. “This is not like him.”
She said it means a lot to see the law enforcement officers, emergency management personnel and firefighters all working to help find her father.
“It means a lot to us,” Nancy said. “If they do find answers for us, I really want to do something for them in return. That’s out of my love because it means a lot to me. My dad, he’s a really important person in my life, and if he doesn’t make it home, I don’t know.”
Anyone with information about Hang’s whereabouts or who may have seen him walking in the area of the wreck is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-438-5500.
