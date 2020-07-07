Police looking for information after armed robbery
Police looking for information after armed robbery

Police are looking for information after an armed robbery and burglary were reported early Monday morning on Hopewell Road. 

The victims of the armed robbery said they were asleep in their home at 302 Hopewell Road when they heard their bedroom door get kicked open around 4 a.m., according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety. 

It was reported that two suspects wearing some sort of dark-colored ski masks came into the bedroom with guns and demanded property and money from the victims, the release said. 

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Investigator Goforth at 828-438-5395. 

