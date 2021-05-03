Police looking for man accused of shooting homeless person’s dog

Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of shooting a homeless person’s dog Sunday.
The dog, DJ, was with his owner at Jerry’s Neighborhood Store on East Meeting Street when police said the man walked up to the pair and shot DJ around 2:26 p.m., according to a post from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
DJ died from the gunshot wounds, MDPS said.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to email clail@morgantonps.org or call Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Anyone who provides information will be kept confidential.