Police looking for registered sex offender involved in Thursday shooting

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Police are looking for a registered sex offender after they say he shot a man and fled the scene Thursday afternoon.
Kenneth Lee Morgan, 33, of 4520 Fox Drive in Connelly Springs, is wanted for felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The warrant for Morgan’s arrest came after deputies responded to a shooting call just before 1 p.m. Thursday at his address, the release said. The person who called 911 said that the victim was in the yard and the shooter still was in the home.
The victim, Abel Lee Petty Jr., 34, was found in the yard with what looked to be a small caliber gunshot wound to the abdomen, the release said. Petty received aid on scene from first responders and EMS, and was transported by Burke County EMS to be airlifted to another medical facility.
Deputies learned that Petty and Morgan knew each other, and that Morgan had ran from the scene, the release said.
Law enforcement officers were on scene for a couple hours Thursday.
The area was saturated with deputies, and a K-9 from BCSO searched but law enforcement could not find the suspect, the release said.
BCSO investigators obtained a search warrant and the Burke County SWAT team cleared the locked residence where the shooting happened, the release said. No one was found inside the residence, and detectives processed the crime scene.
The warrant for Morgan’s arrest was issued after detectives consulted with the district attorney’s office.
Reporters talked to neighbors at the scene Thursday, including one man who said he planned to go about his business as usual.
“I’m not worried,” said Billy Rhoney. “Because I’m armed … if he comes my way, then I’ll shoot back.”
Morgan is described by the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry as a 6-foot-tall white male who weighs about 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was convicted in 2013 for four counts of taking an indecent liberty with a minor in Lincoln County. Morgan was 19-years-old at the time, and his victims were 3, 4 and 8-years-old.
Anyone with information on Morgan’s whereabouts is asked to call BCSO at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.
