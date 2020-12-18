Police looking for registered sex offender involved in Thursday shooting

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Police are looking for a registered sex offender after they say he shot a man and fled the scene Thursday afternoon.

Kenneth Lee Morgan, 33, of 4520 Fox Drive in Connelly Springs, is wanted for felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant for Morgan’s arrest came after deputies responded to a shooting call just before 1 p.m. Thursday at his address, the release said. The person who called 911 said that the victim was in the yard and the shooter still was in the home.

The victim, Abel Lee Petty Jr., 34, was found in the yard with what looked to be a small caliber gunshot wound to the abdomen, the release said. Petty received aid on scene from first responders and EMS, and was transported by Burke County EMS to be airlifted to another medical facility.

Deputies learned that Petty and Morgan knew each other, and that Morgan had ran from the scene, the release said.

Law enforcement officers were on scene for a couple hours Thursday.

The area was saturated with deputies, and a K-9 from BCSO searched but law enforcement could not find the suspect, the release said.