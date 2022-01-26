 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police looking for suspect in Myra’s B&E
Police looking for suspect in Myra’s B&E

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man pictured after a breaking and entering at Myra's in Valdese.

 Photo courtesy Valdese Police Department

VALDESE — Police are asking the public for help identifying a person involved in a breaking and entering at a local restaurant.

The person pictured is believed to be involved in a Jan. 18 breaking and entering at Myra’s on Main Street West, according to a release from the Valdese Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the break-in should call the Valdese Police Department at 828-879-2100 or Burke County Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.

