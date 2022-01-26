Police looking for suspect in Myra’s B&E

From staff reports
VALDESE — Police are asking the public for help identifying a person involved in a breaking and entering at a local restaurant.
The person pictured is believed to be involved in a Jan. 18 breaking and entering at Myra’s on Main Street West, according to a release from the Valdese Police Department.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the break-in should call the Valdese Police Department at 828-879-2100 or Burke County Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.
