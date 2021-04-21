Police: Man dies after being shot by grandfather in self-defense

LONG VIEW — A man shot by his grandfather when he broke into his house last week has died.

Jessie DeWayne Gibson, 34, died Tuesday night at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, says a news release from the Long View Police Department.

His grandfather, George William Gibson Sr., 76, is hospitalized in stable condition at Frye Regional Medical Center because of complications from his grandson assa- ulting him, the release said.

Jessie Gibson forced his way into his grandfather’s home on 38th Street NW in Hickory and attempted to steal money from him Thursday, the release said. Jessie Gibson had his face and head concealed by a piece of clothing when he broke in, physically assaulted his grandfather, tried to steal money from him and pointed a pistol at him, the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

George Gibson shot his grandson during the attack.

The grandson ran from the scene and was found a little while later at Lowman’s Motel, the release said. His cellphone was found in his grandfather’s driveway, and the face covering was found in a wooded area a short distance away.