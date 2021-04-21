Police: Man dies after being shot by grandfather in self-defense

LONG VIEW — A man shot by his grandfather when he broke into his house last week has died.
Jessie DeWayne Gibson, 34, died Tuesday night at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, says a news release from the Long View Police Department.
His grandfather, George William Gibson Sr., 76, is hospitalized in stable condition at Frye Regional Medical Center because of complications from his grandson assa- ulting him, the release said.
Jessie Gibson forced his way into his grandfather’s home on 38th Street NW in Hickory and attempted to steal money from him Thursday, the release said. Jessie Gibson had his face and head concealed by a piece of clothing when he broke in, physically assaulted his grandfather, tried to steal money from him and pointed a pistol at him, the release said.
George Gibson shot his grandson during the attack.
The grandson ran from the scene and was found a little while later at Lowman’s Motel, the release said. His cellphone was found in his grandfather’s driveway, and the face covering was found in a wooded area a short distance away.
George Gibson was home alone at the time of the break-in, and he did not realize the assailant was his grandson, the release said. Investigators found that Jessie Gibson needed money to pay his rent.
Long View investigators met with District Attorney Scott Reilly on Wednesday to review evidence from the attack, the release said. Reilly determined that no charges would be filed against George Gibson, and that his actions were justified because he feared for his life and only used deadly force after his grandson pointed a gun at him.
“The ill-fated decision by Jessie Gibson to conceal his identity, kick in his grandfather’s door, assault his grandfather, and attempt to rob his grandfather led to a tragic outcome for the entire Gibson family,” said Long View police Chief T.J. Bates. “People have the right to defend themselves, and our law enforcement investigation indicates Mr. George Gibson Sr. was in fear of his life when he shot Jessie Gibson on the morning of April 15, 2021.”
The investigation is continuing, and anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 828-327-2343.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Long View Fire Department, Icard Township Fire and Rescue, and Burke County EMS also responded to the scene.