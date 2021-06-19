Police: Man faces charges after chase in stolen car

Police said a man was charged after a Thursday evening chase in a stolen car.

Joseph Tyler Whisnant, 28, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest, driving while license revoked and speeding, according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after police received a report at 6:29 p.m. of a car stolen from the BP Gas Station on Jamestown Road, the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some officers took a report on the stolen car while others checked the area for the stolen 1998 green Honda Accord with a missing front bumper, the release said.

MDPS Officer Lipford saw the car taking a right off Highlander Drive onto Jamestown Road and tried to conduct a vehicle stop with his lights and sirens going, but the driver fled, turning onto Reep Drive.

The chase reached speeds as high as 60 mph in a 35 mph zone before the car ran off the road to the left and came to a stop after hitting several trees, the release said.

The driver fled the scene, but MDPS Officer Kania later found him lying in the wood line at W.A. Young Elementary School on Conley Road, the release said.